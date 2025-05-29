AJMAN – Ajman Municipality & Planning Department has reported significant growth in the value of rental contracts for the first quarter of 2025, reaching AED 1.355 billion. This represents a 41% increase compared to the same period over the past three years.

The growth underscores the success of the Ajman Vision 2030's objectives to foster a competitive business environment and an investment conducive climate, directly supporting strategic goals for enhancing the business climate and investment promotion.

Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Department, stated that the Emirate of Ajman continues to strengthen its position as a leading destination for sustainable development and is confidently advancing toward achieving quality of life and community well-being. This reinforces its standing among leading cities for investment and entrepreneurship.

He elaborated that this comprehensive value encompasses residential, commercial, and investment contracts, signaling strong confidence from both individuals and businesses in Ajman's appeal as a place to reside and invest. This is further bolstered by the emirate's flexible legislation and regulations and its digital transformation initiatives, which significantly streamline transactions for entrepreneurs.

For her part, Engineer Noura Rashid Shataf, Executive Director of the Strategy and Customer Happiness Sector at the Department, stated that the Department adopts comprehensive plans for continuous improvement and development. Its skilled workforce leverages smart technologies and advanced systems to authenticate rental contracts and complete transactions swiftly and efficiently.

She also revealed that the total number of transactions completed during the first quarter of 2025 amounted to 39,009 transactions, including 28,520 residential contract transactions, 10,422 commercial contract transactions, and 67 investment contract transactions, reflecting continuous improvements in authentication procedures and user facilitation.