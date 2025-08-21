Cairo - Banque Misr has signed a cooperation protocol with E-systematic for Technology and Project Management, the owner of The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform.

The agreement aims to provide smoother access to mortgage financing through the platform, according to a press release.

Under the agreement, clients can calculate estimated mortgage values and communicate directly with the bank through the platform, while benefiting from tailored financing offers.

In line with Egypt’s Vision 2030, the partnership fosters the local and international real estate market and attracts foreign investment through the platform’s official role in organizing the sector.

Hend Fahmy, Head of Financial Inclusion and Mortgage Financing at Banque Misr, said the collaboration reflects the bank’s commitment to supporting the real estate sector and expanding access to innovative financing solutions.

By the end of July 2025, Banque Misr’s mortgage financing portfolio reached around EGP 23 billion, benefiting more than 150,000 clients through comprehensive programs tailored to different social segments, Fahmy noted.

Commenting on the agreement, Ahmed Elbatrawy, Founder and Chairman of The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform, said: “This step strengthens citizens’ trust in the platform and opens wider horizons for developers and investors, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a leading real estate market in the region," he added.

Essam Bahgat, CEO of The Official Egyptian Real Estate Platform, noted that the partnership will simplify the ownership journey for citizens and investors while supporting digital transformation in the Egyptian real estate market.

