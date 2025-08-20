Morocco’s National Railway Office (ONCF) is securing €202 million ($225 million) in funding from German development bank KfW to modernise Greater Casablanca’s railway network.

This financing follows a $350 million loan approved by the World Bank in June, both supporting the “Service Intra-métropolitain Rapproché” (SIR) programme.

The investments aim to improve access to employment and essential services by strengthening public transportation in Casablanca, while enhancing ONCF’s railway capacity in the region.

SIR involves developing a 73-kilometre rail network through infrastructure upgrades, electrification, and signaling enhancements and includes building or upgrading 15 integrated railway stations, according to a report by Moroccan news website Rue 20.com. Key areas to be served include Zenata, Mohammedia, Nouaceur, and Bouskoura. The programme also aims to increase rail freight capacity to the Port of Casablanca and establish major logistics hubs in Ain Sebaâ and Zenata.

