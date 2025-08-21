Dubai Municipality and Dubai Courts have signed a co-operation agreement to establish the Citizens’ Home Construction Dispute Resolution Center at Al Manara Center, which is affiliated with Dubai Municipality.

As per the deal, Dubai Municipality will provide technical and logistical support to ensure smooth operations, including engineering expertise to assist judicial services and reduce litigation timelines.

Dubai Courts will establish and operate the centre according to the highest judicial and administrative standards, ensuring efficient dispute resolution and the adoption of innovative solutions that enhance citizen satisfaction.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening the legal and regulatory framework for housing projects, while delivering integrated government services that enhance quality of life and address citizens’ needs with speed and efficiency.

The new centre will resolve disputes arising from home construction contracts between citizens and contractors, creating a supportive legal environment that promotes family and social stability, ensures project sustainability, and safeguards the rights of all stakeholders.

The initiative reflects the commitment of both entities to institutional integration and the delivery of holistic services that increase customer satisfaction and reinforce public trust in government systems.

Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, the Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: "This collaboration with Dubai Courts to establish the Citizens’ Home Construction Dispute Resolution Center marks an important step in strengthening Dubai’s housing ecosystem and ensuring its sustainability."

The centre will regulate relationships between citizens, contractors and consultants, helping to achieve the highest standards of family comfort and stability.

"It reflects Dubai Municipality’s commitment to realising the vision of our wise leadership in providing citizens with a dignified and facilitated life, while reinforcing institutional cooperation to deliver comprehensive services that enrich quality of life and support sustainable development," stated Bin Ghalita.

Prof. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director General of Dubai Courts, said the dispute resolution centre represents a qualitative leap in developing legal services related to housing projects.

"It reflects Dubai Courts’ commitment to enhancing judicial efficiency and providing innovative solutions that deliver justice in a flexible and swift manner, in line with our vision of achieving leadership and judicial excellence in a global city," he noted.

"The centre, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, will provide an integrated environment for dispute resolution, reducing litigation time, easing the burden on courts, and accelerating access to fair solutions that safeguard the interests of all parties," he noted.

"This initiative sets a model for inter-agency cooperation in serving the community and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable judicial services," he added.

