Oman’s Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) plans to award the construction contract for the EZAD Square Administrative and Commercial Buildings Complex – IP4, located within the Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah (EZAD) in Ibri in Al Dhahirah Governorate in the fourth quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The project covers the civil, MEP and structural steel works for a multi-use complex within the Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah. Planned facilities include a business centre, administration building, commercial centre, a hotel and a health centre. External works will extend to internal roads, sewer, water, irrigation and landscaping networks.

The tender was issued on 11 June 2025 with a bid submission deadline of 11 August 2025.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in October 2025, with construction scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2028,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The tender is limited to Omani and Saudi companies and consortiums.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

