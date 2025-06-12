MUSCAT: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) announced on Wednesday the launch of a tender for the construction of the administrative and commercial buildings complex in the Economic Zone at Al Dhahirah EZAD Square, IP4.

The Authority invited experienced Omani-Saudi consortiums to submit bids via the electronic tendering platform ‘Esnad.’ The deadline for purchasing tender documents is set for June 26, with a site visit scheduled for June 30. The final date for submitting bids is August 11, 2025.

The tender includes the construction of the main square of the Al Dhahirah Integrated Economic Zone, a business centre, an administrative building, a commercial centre, as well as a hotel and a health centre.

The scope of work includes the execution of civil works, electrical and mechanical systems, and steel structures for the buildings. It also covers external works such as the construction of internal roads, sewage networks, water and irrigation systems, and landscaping.

The total land area allocated for the complex is approximately 50,000 square metres, with the first phase covering a built-up area of around 17,000 square metres and the potential to expand to 38,000 square metres.

Eng. Ibrahim Yousuf Al Zadjali, EZAD Project Manager, affirmed that smart city principles have been considered in the design of the facilities. The buildings have also been designed in line with the requirements for obtaining LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) green building certification, which will be implemented by the consortium awarded the tender.

Al Dhahirah Integrated Economic Zone is located 20 kilometres from the Empty Quarter border crossing between the Sultanate of Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a total area of 388 square kilometres.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).