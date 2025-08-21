Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology invites bids for the design and implementation of a dual carriageway project linking the Suhar junction with the al Batinah Expressway bridge.

The 9-km project, located in North al Batinah Governorate, will be executed over a period of 18 months. It aims to enhance road connectivity, reduce congestion during peak hours, and improve traffic flow in one of the busiest areas of Suhar.

According to the ministry, the project includes the construction of several roundabouts, installation of box culverts to ensure smooth water drainage during heavy rainfall, and road lighting works. These measures are intended to raise safety standards and improve road conditions for users.

Among its objectives, the project seeks to facilitate the movement of emergency and service vehicles, enhance the overall efficiency of the road network, and accommodate future increases in traffic volume.

By providing better links between main roads and neighbourhoods, the new dual carriageway is expected to contribute significantly to supporting transport infrastructure and boosting socio-economic activity in the governorate.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

