Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Local Development, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the European Union (EU), signed four protocols to implement local economic development projects worth EGP 480 million, as per a statement.

These projects are set to be carried out in the governorates of Fayoum, Beni Suef, Luxor, and Aswan.

The four projects include the Al-Habil Urban Market in Luxor’s Al-Bayadiya Center; an integrated services center and industrial complex for olive industries in Fayoum’s Youssef El-Siddiq Center; an integrated services center for medicinal and aromatic plants in Beni Suef’s Samsta Center; and an integrated model center for processing, packaging, and trading dates and palm products, along with a logistics zone for agricultural crops in Aswan.

Minister of Local Development Manal Awad said the ministry is prioritizing the development of local performance and investment capacity to achieve sustainable growth, highlighting that this is the first co-financing partnership of its kind between the government and international donors.

She explained that the EU is contributing EGP 120 million, while the ministry will finance the remaining costs.

