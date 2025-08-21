DUQM: The Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) has awarded a contract for the construction of a dual carriage coastal road in the tourism zone of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD). The road will extend 14 kilometers, connecting the tourism area with the fishing port and the fisheries and food industries complex.

The project consists of two lanes in each direction and includes four main roundabouts, surface water drainage systems with modern infrastructure, as well as signage, concrete and steel barriers, and service facilities. This comes as part of an integrated plan to develop the transport system within the master plan of the zone.

Eng. Ahmed bin Ali Akaak, CEO of the Special Economic Zone at Duqm, stated that the coastal road project represents a qualitative addition to the infrastructure of the tourism zone in Duqm, adhering to the highest engineering standards in quality and traffic safety. He added that the project enhances the area’s attractiveness for tourism investments and related economic activities. The road will pass through scenic landscapes varying between seashores, natural hills, and future development projects, offering visitors a unique experience and boosting the vitality of the tourism sector.

The tourism zone spans around 30 square kilometers, of which 15 square kilometers directly overlook an 18-kilometer waterfront, while the remaining area lies on nearby highlands, offering distinctive diversity for tourism activities. Work is underway to develop the detailed master plan, ensuring the distribution of tourism activities, defining architectural façade requirements, and establishing artificial development projects that enhance the zone’s beauty and capacity to attract domestic and international tourism.

The project has strategic significance, directly linking the tourism zone with the fishing port and Duqm Airport. The road provides direct access between hotels, resorts, and leisure facilities, supporting current and future tourism investments, reinforcing Duqm’s position as a promising tourism destination, contributing to the national economy, and supporting Oman’s economic diversification plans.

