RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's non-oil trade surplus with other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states recorded an annual growth of 203.2 percent during April 2025.

This figure posted an increase of more than SR2 billion, reaching approximately SR3,511 million, compared to SR1,158 million in the same month last year, according to the preliminary data from the International Trade Bulletin for April 2025, issued by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).



The report showed that the total volume of non-oil trade, including re-exports, between the Kingdom and the GCC countries amounted to approximately SR18,028 million, recording an annual growth of 41.3 percent, an increase of SR5,271 million, compared to SR12,757 million in April 2024.



Non-oil commodity exports, including re-exports, increased by 55 percent, reaching SR10,770 million, compared to SR6,958 million in April last year, an increase of more than SR3,812 million. Non-oil national commodity exports amounted to approximately SR3,031 million, compared to SR2,675 million during the same period in 2024, achieving an annual growth of 13.3 percent, an increase of SR356 million.



The value of re-exports also jumped by 81 percent, reaching SR7,738 million, compared to SR4,282 million in April 2024, a difference of SR3,456 million.



As for imports from Gulf countries, their value reached SR7,258 million, compared to SR5,799 million in April last year, achieving an annual growth of 25.2 percent, with an increase of SR1,459 million.



The data showed that the United Arab Emirates ranked first in terms of the volume of non-oil trade exchange with the Kingdom, with a value of SR13,533 million, representing approximately 75.1 percent of the total. Bahrain came in second place with a value of SR1,798 million (10 percent), followed by Oman with a value of SR1,454 million (8.1percent), while Kuwait in the fourth place with SR819.9 million (4.5 percent), and Qatar comes last with a value of SR422.1 million (2.3 percent).

