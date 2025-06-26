Saudi Arabia-based Dar Al-Arkan Real Estate Development Co.’s 5-year Regulation S $750 million sukuk has been priced at 7.250%, tightening from initial price thoughts in the 7.750% area.

The reoffer yield for the senior unsecured sukuk is 7.375%.

The Ijara-commodity Murabaha sukuk is expected to be rated B1 by Moody’s. The issuance will be listed on LSE’s Main Market and Nasdaq Dubai.

Final books were over $2.6 billion, excluding JLM interest.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com