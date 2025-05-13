MUSCAT: A landmark initiative to integrate the Sultanate of Oman into the Postal Prosperity Zone (PPZ) – a global innovation programme promoted by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) – formally get underway this month.

Overseeing the delivery of the PPZ Oman project is the partnership of Oman Post, part of Asyad Group, and UPU member Logistic-Natives, an international logistics infrastructure network for modern commerce. “The PPZ Oman project, designed and managed by Oman Post and UPU CC member Logistics Natives, will start in May 2025, positioning Oman as a strategic node in a future-oriented, postal-driven e-commerce superhighway,” Berlin-based Logistic-Natives announced in a post on Monday.

Plans for the establishment of the a PPZ project in Oman – the first in Asia and the Gulf region – were first unveiled last month during a visit by a high-level delegation from the Universal Postal Union (UPU), its Consultative Committee (UPU CC), and representatives from the World Customs Organization (WCO), government institutions, and global e-commerce stakeholders including Cainiao, SF Express and YTO.

The underlying objective was to firm up plans for the establishment of the Middle East’s first PPZ in the Sultanate of Oman. The PPZ initiative aims to enhance the integrated logistics network by establishing seamless digital links between Oman Post and international e-commerce platforms.

It supports the development of modern customs systems and strengthens Oman’s global transport competitiveness. The project focuses on real-time data exchange between postal and customs services, unifying labelling and tracking procedures, and optimising the movement of goods across air, sea, rail and road networks. Logistic-Natives, an association representing the interests of over 30,000 companies in the logistics industry, has described the PPZ initiative as a “model for seamless cross-border e-commerce”. “The PPZ initiative is a global innovation programme initiated by the UPU CC,” the German infrastructure network noted in its post.

“Fully aligned with UPU and WCO standards and regulations and based on existing UPU IT infrastructure, it facilitates cross-border e-commerce by (1) Establishing direct IT connectivity and integration between national posts and commercial senders (e.g. marketplaces); (2) Upgrading customs clearance flows and related infrastructure to meet global benchmarks and best practices; and (3) Optimising the digital and operational capabilities of national posts to provide competitive e-commerce delivery solutions and services which meet the requirements of commercial senders.”

