Abu Dhabi-based Ohana Development has launched a branded luxury development in collaboration with US-based timepiece and jewellery retailer Jacob & Co.

Located in Al Jurf between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the 4.7 billion UAE dirhams ($1.3 billion) Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana will house 457 residences, the developer said in a statement.

The project will offer seaview apartments, villas, penthouses, sky mansions and beachfront mansions.

The development will have a Jacob & Co. social club, featuring the first branded seafront cigar lounge, a residents club, which will showcase a curated watch gallery alongside rotating art exhibitions.

The project will also include Jacob & Co. beach club, offering fine-dining concepts and beachside restaurants.

The development is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2028, the statement said.

In March 2025, Ohana Development had announced start of construction on Elie Saab Waterfront by Ohana residential project on Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

