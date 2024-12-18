UAE-based Ohana Development announced on Wednesday that it is partnering with Jacob &Co, the global luxury timepiece and jewellery brand, to launch $1.3 billion ‘Jacob & Co. Beachfront Living by Ohana’ project in Abu Dhabi.

Located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, in Al Jurf, the waterfront project will offer a mix of high-end residences and luxury amenities, according to a press statement by Ohana Development.

The statement said the project includes will one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, three- to six-bedroom villas, as well as penthouses, sky mansions, canal-front mansions and beachfront mansions. Branded amenities include Jaco & Co beach club, residents club, and cigar lounge as well as wellness facilities and outdoor spaces.

The project is scheduled for completion by the second quarter of 2028.

Ohana Development’s portfolio comprises of more than 9,000 residential units, amounting to over $2 billion in value.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.