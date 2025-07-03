Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has commenced work on the 689 million Saudi riyals ($183.71 million) logistics corridor connecting Jeddah Islamic Port to Al-Khumrah Logistics Park, located south of Jeddah.

The project aims to establish a dedicated and direct logistics corridor, Mawani said in a statement.

The 17km long corridor will have two lanes in each direction. A total of 12 bridges will be constructed along the route to facilitate the movement of trucks between the port and the logistics park, eliminating the need to use the city’s internal road network.

Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Mawani Chairman Saleh Al-Jasser said that the direct logistics corridor will significantly enhance truck movement efficiency and increase the handling capacity of Jeddah Islamic Port by 10 percent. The project will also include emergency access points, maintenance facilities, and a complete rainwater drainage system.

Jeddah Islamic Port, located on the Red Sea coast, spans 12.5 sq km and includes 62 multi-purpose berths and a number of specialised terminals. The project's completion date was not given.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

