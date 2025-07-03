STAMN Real Estate Development has announced the launch of Nautis Residences, a new prime residential project on Dubai Islands.

The mid-rise development features 63 residences, from one-bed luxury apartments through to exclusive four-bed townhouses.

Designed by Horizon, Nautis takes inspiration from the waves of the surrounding Arabian Gulf, and will have a range of amenities, including an elegant infinity pool and sundeck, trendy gym, yoga studio, cosy reading garden, and social barbecue facilities.

Speaking at the launch, CEO Zheng Jian said: "We're privileged to launch Nautis Residences on the incredible Dubai Islands, which we believe is a master development that will rival the Palm Jumeirah for popularity in the coming years. Nautis is elegantly designed and we anticipate strong demand for this limited collection of residences."

Dubai Islands is a master development designed by Nakheel, the creators of the Palm Jumeirah, which connects five islands with more than 60 km of waterfront and 20 km of beaches.

It is being positioned in the same bracket as the UAE’s other iconic island real estate projects, underlining strong future potential.

"Overall, Dubai Islands represents robust value for money in terms of price per square foot, especially given its proximity to Dubai Downtown, tourist attractions and international airports," remarked Jian.

"With world-class dining destinations, yacht marinas and championship golf courses on the doorstep, investors are quickly realising the potential for capital appreciation," he added.

Nautis will have a ground floor lobby, two parking levels and eight residential floors. It will be located on a prime plot near to the upcoming Dubai Islands Mall on the closest island to Dubai mainland (Island A) and served by interconnecting bridges.

In close proximity, there will be a range of community spaces including retail, leisure, dining, entertainment, hotels and resorts, marinas, education (schools) and healthcare (hospital) facilities, said Jian.

"There will also be a separate children's play zone and kids pool to appeal to family buyers," he stated.

STAMN, he said, was rapidly becoming an influential developer in Dubai, with more than AED250 million ($70 million) invested, three projects under development and a fourth to be announced later in 2025.

Nautis Residences will range from AED1.74 million to more than AED6.6 million, representing an average price per sq ft of AED2,300. Comparably, off-plan projects on Palm Jumeirah are valued at an average AED5,809 per sq ft, demonstrating clear room for an uplift in valuations as Dubai Islands becomes more established.

By Q4 2027, when Nautis residents will be able to move in, many of the biggest projects and destinations on Dubai Islands will also be completed. Sales are now live, with prospective investors also able to benefit from a 40/60 handover payment plan, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

