Dubai real estate market is on its record-breaking path, with the first half reaching new highs of 98,603 property sales worth AED327 billion ($89 billion), according to a UAE-based real estate brokerage.

The H1 sales value rose 40% year-on-year, driven by the strongest-ever quarterly performance of 53,118 transactions worth AED 184 billion in Q2, stated fäm Properties in a market update issued today (July 2).

The Q2 sales value was 25% higher than the previous peak of AED147.2 billion set in Q4 2024, while transaction volume rose 5.39% above the earlier high of 50,400 deals recorded in Q3 last year.

Data from DXBinteract shows Q2 increases in all real estate sectors, led by plot sales worth AED32.2 billion from 1,384 transactions, a 49% leap in volume on Q2 last year and a 27.1% rise on Q1 2025.

A total of 10,019 villa sales worth AED 66.5 billion was 38.3% up in volume on the same period last year, while apartment sales worth AED81.6 billion climbed 18.7% in volume over Q2 last year and 22.7% on the previous quarter.

Commercial sales worth AED3.6 billion also rose 12.5% in volume to 1,252 transactions compared with the same period in 2024, said fäm Properties in its update.

Rising property values in recent years were highlighted by a median price of AED 1,607 per sq ft, compared with the Q2 rates of AED 958 in 2021, AED 1,151 in 2022, AED 1,339 in 2023 and AED 1,514 last year, it stated.

"These numbers once again highlight the consistent strength and resilience of Dubai’s real estate market," said its CEO Firas Al Msaddi. "Dubai’s steady growth over the years is reinforcing its place as a top choice for property investment, attracting more global interest while local and regional demand remains solid," he added.

Dubai’s Q2 property sales over the last five years have now risen to the current level from AED 10.8 billion (5,400 transactions) in 2020 to AED 36.6 billion (15,400) in 2021, AED 58.2 billion (22,100) in 2022, AED 90.5 billion (31,100) in 2023 and AED 123.9 billion (43,400) last year.

According to fäm Properties, the top performing area in terms of overall value was Me’Aisem Second, with total sales amounting to AED14.94 billion for 844 transactions.

The most expensive individual property sold in Q2 was a luxury villa on Palm Jumeirah which fetched AED365 million, it stated.

The most expensive apartment sold during the quarter went for AED 170 million at Peninsula Dubai Residences, Tower 1, it added.

With properties worth AED1-2 million accounting for 32% of sales (16,967), 26% (13,687) were below AED1 million, 17% (9,163) between AED2-3 million, 13% (6,804) between AED3-5 million, and 12% (6,496) more than AED5 million.

Overall, first sales from developers significantly outnumbered re-sales in the secondary market - 66% over 34% both in terms of volume and value.

