Dubai-based Samana Developers notched off-plan sales worth 1.1 billion UAE dirhams ($299.48 million) in June 2025, a new high since its inception, amid a surge in demand for residential projects.



The company launched eight projects in the first half of 2025, CEO Imran Farooq said in a statement.



Almost 86 percent of sales are to foreign investors, he said.



Dubai’s residential real estate market recorded 42,000 sales transactions valued at AED 114.4 billion in the first quarter of 2025, the statement said. The emirate registered a year-on-year increase of 23.1% in volume and 29.6% in value.



“Our expansion into commercial office spaces has supported our rise as the No. 5 developer by Oqood at the end of the first half,” he added.



Samana’s property portfolio exceeding 17 billion UAE dirhams spans across Dubai South, Majan, and Barari. The company, which launched 12 projects in 2024, claims a market share of 4.4 percent.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

