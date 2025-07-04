ABU DHABI - Modon has announced the complete sell-out of Wadeem on Hudayriyat Island within 72 hours of launch, generating sales of AED5.5 billion.

The sales places Wadeem as 2025’s highest-valued real estate release in Abu Dhabi to date.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said, “As demand for high-quality real estate in prime locations grows, Modon continues to strengthen its position as a trusted name in shaping vibrant, people-centric destinations. The strong interest in Wadeem is testament to individual and investor confidence in our capabilities in delivering exceptional residential communities.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said, “The response to Wadeem and the value of sales generated are an outstanding achievement, representing a significant milestone in realising Modon’s vision for Hudayriyat Island. The launch reinforces Hudayriyat’s position among Abu Dhabi’s most desirable residential destinations, offering unparalleled quality, lifestyle, and diversity of choice for future residents.”