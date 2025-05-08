Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) and the Main Development Company (MCD) signed an agreement for Fotouh AlKuwait Co's project to produce packaging materials, according to a statement.

With investments of $1.7 million (EGP 86 million), the project will span an area of 10,000 square meters in the Sokhna Industrial Zone and will provide 30 job opportunities in its first phase.

SCZone's Chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dein highlighted that this project represents a new step toward achieving the authority's goals of attracting valuable investments and implementing industrial projects that contribute to deepening local manufacturing and localizing supply chains in key sectors.

He added that the location near Sokhna Port serves the project's objectives of exporting 90% of production.

