Muscat – The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has announced a tender for the construction, management, and operation of a marina for luxury tourist yachts in the wilayat of Quriyat, Muscat governorate.

The Internal Investment Committee of the ministry launched the bid for local and international investors specialised in marine port construction, inviting proposals in line with the terms outlined in the tender documents.

The document purchasing period is from May 12 to June 22. Clarification periods will run from June 18 to July 6, and the deadline for proposal submission will end on August 17.

The project is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance Oman’s maritime infrastructure and attract foreign investment, supporting the country’s broader economic diversification goals. It allotted a plot of land last year in the Daghmar area in Quriyat for a project of this nature.

Yacht tourism in Muscat governorate is experiencing a growth, with approximately 500 registered tourist yachts now operating in the capital.

Captain Majid bin Saif al Barhi, Director General of Maritime Affairs at MTCIT, earlier said that yacht tourism is a vital component that enhances marine tourism in the sultanate.

“Tourists are drawn to explore the rich marine life along Oman’s coasts, including renowned destinations such as the Dimaniyat Islands, the Bandar al Khiran area, and other popular sites.”

Currently, there are six marinas in operation.

