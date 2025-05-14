Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation, Sameh El-Hefny, inaugurated SITA’s new command center in Cairo—its first regional hub in the Middle East and Africa—marking a key milestone in Egypt’s strategy to become a digital leader in the global aviation industry.

The launch of the center aligns with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s broader vision to accelerate digital transformation and position Egypt as a regional hub for both aviation and information technology. SITA, the global IT provider for the air transport industry, began operations at the Cairo center in September 2024.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister El-Hefny said the new facility reflects SITA’s confidence in Egypt’s investment climate and underscores the country’s growing appeal as a destination for high-tech, high-impact investments. He noted that the center will not only enhance the region’s aviation digital infrastructure but will also generate high-quality job opportunities and foster partnerships with universities to develop a new generation of aviation IT professionals.

He also highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to fostering effective public-private partnerships that support Egypt’s ambition to lead in innovation, technology, and digital services across the region.

El-Hefny praised the ongoing collaboration between SITA and EgyptAir, which has already led to the implementation of advanced digital solutions aimed at enhancing operational performance and passenger experience. Among these are SITA Connect Go, a next-generation infrastructure that delivers responsive and scalable connectivity, and the Community DCS system, which streamlines departure processes and improves airline efficiency.

The minister emphasized that investing in technology is “the investment of the era,” adding that Egypt has the infrastructure, talent, and vision to become a global gateway for innovation in aviation. He affirmed the Egyptian government’s commitment to creating a secure, supportive investment environment to attract top international firms, pointing to SITA’s expansion as a model of successful global partnership.

Selim Bouri, SITA’s President for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey, described the new command center as a “significant milestone” in the company’s historic relationship with Egypt, which began in 1954. He explained that Egypt’s strategic location, supportive investment climate, and abundance of skilled talent were key factors behind the decision to establish the regional hub in Cairo.

“Digital transformation is the driving force behind the future of air transport,” said Bouri. “With this center, we reaffirm our commitment to deepening our collaboration with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and EgyptAir. Together, we aim to develop the region’s digital infrastructure and enhance the travel experience for millions of passengers worldwide.”

Bouri added that the launch represents both the continuation of a decades-long partnership and a new starting point for expanded cooperation. He emphasized SITA’s dedication to supporting Egypt’s development goals by investing in local talent, empowering youth, and contributing to the creation of a world-class digital ecosystem.

Founded in 1949, SITA is a global leader in air transport technology. The company provides integrated digital solutions for airports, airlines, and governments, with a focus on improving efficiency, safety, and sustainability across the aviation sector.

SITA supports operations at over 1,000 airports worldwide, serves more than 2,500 customers, and offers border management solutions to over 70 governments. Its expansive network spans more than 200 countries and regions, playing a critical role in the digital transformation of global air travel.