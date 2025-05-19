RIYADH — The total number of people traveled through the airports across Saudi Arabia exceeded 128 million during the year 2024, and this figure marks a 15 percent increase compared to the previous year.



According to the Air Transport Statistics Publication 2024, published by the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) on Sunday, there has been a notable increase in both passenger and air cargo traffic at the Kingdom’s airports last year compared to 2023.



The number of International flight passengers surpassed 69 million, representing a 14 percent rise from 2023, while domestic flight passengers exceeded 59 million, an increase of 16 percent from the same year. King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah topped the list in terms of passenger numbers, receiving around 49 million passengers with a growth rate of 14 percent, followed by King Khalid International Airport, Riyadh, which handled 37.6 million passengers with an 18 percent increase. King Fahd International Airport, Dammam came third, serving 12.8 million passengers with a 15percent increase.



The average daily number of domestic flight passengers at the Kingdom’s airports reached approximately 162,000, while the average number for international flights stood at around 189,000.



Regarding air cargo, total cargo volumes reached 1.2 million tons in 2024, recording a 34 percent increase compared to 2023. March was the peak month for cargo traffic, with a total of 123,000 tons. The cargo volumes were distributed as follows: 64,000 tons of outbound cargo, 720,000 tons of inbound cargo, and 407,000 tons of transit cargo.



The total number of aircraft in the Kingdom’s fleet reached 361, representing an 11percent increase compared to 2023. Commercial aviation fleet recorded the highest share, with 258 aircraft, an increase of 12 percent over 2023, and a capacity of more than 250 passengers, totaling 97 aircraft. Meanwhile, the general aviation fleet included 103 aircraft, marking a 7 percent increase.



As part of efforts to develop the air transport industry, the publication is released annually by GASTAT to provide accurate data and indicators on the Kingdom's air transport system, including passenger movement, flights, and cargo operations across both commercial and general aviation sectors.

