AMMAN — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi on has reaffirmed that Jordan's top priority remains its national interest and the security of its citizens and territory.

In an interview with Al Mamlaka TV on Tuesday, Safadi said the Kingdom would not allow itself to become a battleground for any party amid regional tensions.

“Jordan will not be a battlefield for anyone,” he said. “We have fulfilled our duty in protecting Jordanians, acting out of responsibility. Safeguarding our sovereignty and citizens is our foremost obligation.”

Safadi added, “Our actions were no surprise. We acted out of responsibility and duty, and our foremost responsibility is to safeguard Jordan’s security, sovereignty, and citizens.”

He emphasised that while Jordan’s primary priority is its own national security, its next priority is Gaza and Palestine. “We must stop the aggression on Gaza and end the humanitarian catastrophe,” he said, stressing the need to stop Israel’s illegal escalatory actions in the West Bank, which undermine all chances of achieving a just and lasting peace. “We must move towards a genuine political horizon that leads to a two-state solution.”

On the recent escalation between Israel and Iran, Safadi said that the conflict was “unrelated to Gaza or the Palestinian cause.”

“Iran’s actions have never been about Palestine or Gaza. A renewed conflict between Israel and Iran would pose grave risks not only to the region, but also to international peace and economic stability. “Everyone will lose if the war resumes.”

He said that the Kingdom would not permit violations of its airspace by any party, including Israel or Iran.

“Following His Majesty’s directives, I have conveyed to the Iranian foreign minister that any drones or missiles entering Jordanian airspace constitute a direct threat.”

“We told Iran clearly: Do not breach our airspace and we have seen drones and missiles fall in Jordan.”

Safadi also commented on improving ties with Syria, describing current relations as the “best they have been in years.”

He noted that His Majesty King Abdullah recently received and spoke by phone with Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa, and that a ministerial delegation had visited Damascus to establish a higher coordination council aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation.

“Jordan’s position is clear, Syria must succeed. A stable Syria benefits the entire region. Its collapse would only lead to further instability.”

He acknowledged the long and painful road Syria faces after years of conflict but expressed confidence in the Syrian people’s ability to rebuild.

“They deserve a life of dignity and security,” he said. “They have the capabilities and the potential to rebuild their homeland.”

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

