AMMAN — A delegation from the Jordanian Contractors Association (JCA) on Tuesday held talks in Damascus with the Board of the Syrian Contractors Syndicate to enhance cooperation and strengthen professional ties between the two organisations.

The discussions focused on establishing a permanent liaison office for the association at the headquarters of the Syrian Contractors Syndicate in Damascus.

The proposed office aims to serve the interests of Jordanian contractors seeking to operate in the Syrian market by facilitating professional communication, exchanging expertise, and implementing joint projects, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

JCA Secretary-General Anas Qaroum said that the move builds on efforts initiated by JCA President Fuad Duwairi during a previous visit to Damascus, where he stressed the importance of deeper integration between the construction sectors of both countries and the need to overcome obstacles facing Jordanian contractors interested in Syria’s reconstruction.

Qaroum emphasised that the liaison office would represent a practical step to institutionalise the relationship between the two associations. "It will help organise business operations, provide accurate data and market information to Jordanian contractors, and ensure their direct representation in Syria," he said.

He added that the initiative aligns with the Jordanian government’s inclination to support Syria’s reconstruction efforts, offering new opportunities for Jordanian companies to engage in cross-border projects.

Reaffirming the association’s commitment to expanding employment and investment opportunities for its members, Qaroum noted that the office would serve as a strategic platform to foster partnerships between Jordanian and Syrian contractors and support broader professional collaboration.

