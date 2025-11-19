AMMAN — Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah on Tuesday emphasised the government’s commitment to industrial investment, citing its role in economic growth, job creation, and regional development in line with Royal directives.

During a visit to Jincheng International Ceramics and Porcelain Company in Qatraneh, Qudah inaugurated the new trade exhibition of the company and toured its existing and under-construction facilities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The government has implemented a series of incentives aimed at reducing production costs, boosting exports and marketing, and enhancing the competitiveness of local industries, he said, noting that the latest measures were approved by the Cabinet on Sunday.

"The King continues to follow up on facilitation measures and incentives for investors, while efforts are ongoing to attract foreign investments that add value and transfer technological expertise," Qudah said.

Accompanied by members of the Karak Chamber of Commerce, the minister noted that once completed, Jincheng’s new projects will raise the company’s total investment to around $1 billion and create between 4,000 and 5,000 job opportunities.

"These investments demonstrate global confidence in Jordan and reinforce the Kingdom as a regional centre for industrial growth, innovation, knowledge transfer and advanced manufacturing", he added.

The Jincheng CEO praised the investment climate in Jordan and the support provided by the ministry, noting that current company operations have already created 620 jobs, with another 1,000 expected under the expansion plan for this year.

Around 80 per cent of raw materials are sourced locally, he added.

The company announced plans to invest further in 14 new products across multiple sectors, relying primarily on local inputs, the CEO said, noting that the expansion is expected to generate more than 1,000 additional jobs.

The new product lines include tile adhesives, stair tiles, sanitary ware, lighting fixtures, mattresses, stainless steel items, cardboard, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, sinks, faucets, batteries, ceramics, and carbonated beverages.

