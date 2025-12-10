MUSCAT: The value of foreign investment in the Omani semiconductor sector has exceeded $130 million, according to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

This was unveiled by Ministry officials during the events of the International Semiconductor Executive Summit, which opened on Tuesday, December 9, 2025.

In her keynote address, Dr Seema al Kaabi, Director General of Sector Stimulation and Future Skills at the MoTCIT, underscored the significance of the forum. “The summit reflects Oman’s commitment to the objectives of Oman Vision 2040 and the efforts of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology to attract strategic investment into the semiconductor and electronic chips industry”, she said.

“Oman’s investment-attraction efforts have already delivered concrete results. Foreign investment in the semiconductor and electronic chips sector has exceeded $130 million, contributing to the creation of high-quality job opportunities for Omanis. This reflects the confidence global companies place in the Sultanate of Oman’s investment environment”, she further added.

According to the Director General, the Sultanate of Oman has implemented training programmes for over 250 individuals. “Over the past year, the Sultanate of Oman has focused on developing human capital as a fundamental pillar for building this industry. The ministry has implemented specialised training programmes to prepare Omanis in semiconductor design. Around 250 young Omanis have received advanced training by international experts, with some sent abroad to prestigious global universities and connected with leading companies in the sector to strengthen their technical expertise and prepare them for integration into global value chains. Many of these trainees have successfully secured positions in semiconductor design companies”, Dr Al Kaabi explained.

“The Sultanate of Oman has also witnessed the establishment of Oman’s first semiconductor design company, GSME, marking a major step towards building a strong national foundation for advanced engineering design. One of our proudest achievements is the success of Omani talent in designing the first two Omani chips — Oman-1 and Oman-2 — which were sent for fabrication at TSMC. This historic milestone reflects the readiness of Omani youth to compete globally in this high-tech sector”.

The official also unveiled plans for the establishment of a specialised semiconductor design company in Oman. “This year, in coordination with the Ministry of Labour, a cooperation agreement was signed with Keynes Semicon to establish a specialised semiconductor design company in Oman — supporting knowledge transfer, localising advanced chip design and opening new career pathways for qualified national talent”.

The two day event, organised by the Ministry in collaboration with International Semiconductor Executive Summits, focuses on the theme of establishing a “Collaborative Semiconductor Ecosystem in the MENA region”.

The first day of the summit featured a series of keynote presentations from regional and global industry leaders, covering market trends, AI-driven semiconductor innovation and the future of supply-chain development. Sessions also highlighted MENA collaboration, technological transformation and emerging fabless technologies, concluding with a panel discussion on investment pathways and partnerships to power the region’s high-tech future.

Additionally, a parallel exhibition was held showcasing local and regional and global industry players.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

