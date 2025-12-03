AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday met at his office in the Prime Ministry with Moafaq Gaddah, founder and chairman of MAG Holding Group, and Mohamed Nemer, CEO of the Marsa Zayed Project.

The meeting focused on the group’s investments in Aqaba and explored potential investment opportunities across the Kingdom, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

In an interview with Al Mamlaka TV, Nemer said the “Riviera Heights” project in Aqaba is estimated at around JD280 million and is expected to take around three and a half years to complete.

He described the project as one of the most prominent new residential projects in the region, offering a holistic lifestyle for residents with spacious units, direct sea views, and a private natural beach for exclusive use.

Nemer also said that “Riviera Heights” is a unique project in the Middle East and represents a significant qualitative addition to Aqaba. He added that it marks a first step toward more advanced future developments within Marsa Zayed.

MAG Holding Group operates in more than 80 countries and comprises over 50 companies across sectors, including construction and contracting, light industries, logistics services, and general trade.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

