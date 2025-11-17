AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s support for the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) and its efforts to address any violations that hinder investment, during a meeting with IACC President Muhannad Hijazi.

The prime minister stressed that any investor facing obstruction or misconduct has the full protection of integrity and oversight institutions, as well as an independent and fair judiciary, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

He pledged to follow up on such matters personally to ensure justice is served and that any party proven to be involved is held accountable in accordance with the law.

He instructed the relevant ministers to cooperate fully with the IACC on all issues related to investors, emphasising that institutions and officials are responsible for providing an enabling environment for investment and facilitating investors’ work.

Hassan also underscored that while the government will not allow any official or entity to impede investment, it equally ‘will not allow any investor to pressure decision-makers to secure interests outside the legal and regulatory framework’.

He stressed that there would be zero tolerance for anyone who abuses authority or violates the law to obstruct or delay investments.

For his part, Hijazi said the commission places the highest priority on investment-related cases to uphold integrity, ensure fairness, safeguard investors’ rights and prevent violations. He noted that the commission maintains an open-door policy for all complaints and has a dedicated channel for handling investment issues. All cases, he added, are handled seriously and strictly within the law.

Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh attended the meeting.

