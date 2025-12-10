Tanzania is seeking to salvage its relations with Washington and protect American investments worth approximately $43.2 billion, amid turmoil following the recent elections.

On Monday, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan met the American Chargé d’Affaires Andrew Lentz at Chamwino State House in Dodoma, just days after Washington announced it was reviewing relations with Tanzania in the wake of post-election crackdowns on protesters.

While the US Embassy in Tanzania described the meeting as a candid exchange “about the present and future state of the US–Tanzania bilateral relationship,” Ikulu said it was intended to reset ties and “deepen economic, political, and security collaboration between the two nations.”“The discussions focused on the status of major US-linked strategic projects that have been under negotiation,” Ikulu added, referring to three main projects in which the US had shown interest but warned it could now cool its ambitions.

The meeting marked Tanzania’s first step to prevent a falling-out with a Western ally it had worked hard to win back, following the inward-looking policies of the late President John Pombe Magufuli. Now, the post-election crackdown after the 29 October elections was threatening President Samia’s recent gains.

The US stated that such police actions “raise grave concerns about the direction of our bilateral relationship and the reliability of the Tanzanian government as a partner.”“As a result, the United States is comprehensively reviewing our relationship with the Government of Tanzania. The Government of Tanzania’s ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, the presence of persistent obstacles to US investment, and disturbing violence against civilians in the days leading up to and following Tanzania’s 29 October elections, require this reconsideration of our ties.”“These actions have put American citizens, tourists, and US interests in Tanzania at risk, and threatened to undermine the mutual prosperity and security that have defined our partnership for decades,” the State Department said.

On Monday, Ikulu emphasised its commitment to completing business talks, particularly on the $42 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project and the $942 million Tembo Nickel project, which it said were “entering their final stages, pending formal signing.”The other project involves the $300 million Mahenge Graphite initiative, which Ikulu said is still under development.“These strategic projects are of national importance, and we are determined to finalise them so they can unlock jobs, investment, and sustainable prosperity for our people,” President Samia said, assuring the US delegation that Tanzania remains dedicated to completing the remaining procedural steps, according to a dispatch from Ikulu. However, Tanzania was still resisting what it perceives as outside interference. As a non-aligned country, Tanzania is open, ready, and committed to working with all partners who respect our sovereignty and share our vision for prosperity,” President Samia added.

Some 400 American companies currently operate in Tanzania, which the government says demonstrates the country’s stability, openness to investment, and long-standing economic ties with the United States. Yet Washington warned it will not stand by as Tanzania threatens its interests.

During her first term, President Samia successfully re-attracted American tourists, and the Millennium Challenge Corporation returned to consider investing in the country after a pause during the Magufuli era.

Although she won a landslide victory in the October elections, her government’s response to protests has been condemned even by African electoral observers deployed there.“The United States cannot overlook actions that jeopardise the safety of our citizens, or the security and stability of the region. The future of our bilateral relationship with the Government of Tanzania will be based on its actions,” the State Department said.

Meanwhile, Tanzania faced pressure from rights groups to ensure peaceful protests were not met with police violence.

Some activists announced peaceful demonstrations on Tuesday, coinciding with Tanganyika’s Independence Day on December 9, to protest police violence against those aggrieved by the October 9 elections.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba urged people to stay at home in honour of the day and warned that violators of order would be dealt with “firmly.”Rights groups, however, insisted authorities must protect freedoms.“Police must refrain from violating protesters’ rights, including through the use of unnecessary and excessive force against protesters,” said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa.

Tanzanian authorities must ensure an independent, thorough, and impartial investigation into allegations of human rights violations committed by state security officers during the post-election protests, with those suspected of responsibility brought to account in fair proceedings.”The UN Human Rights Office also said authorities have an obligation to ensure the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.“We remind security forces they must refrain from using force to disperse non-violent assemblies and make every effort to de-escalate tensions.“We recall again the requirements of international law in this area — if unavoidable, any use of force, including less lethal weapons, must be restricted to the minimum extent necessary.”Police in Tanzania have declared the protests illegal.

