As global energy dynamics shift and traditional investment patterns evolve, Nigeria’s national oil company is quietly redefining its role beyond national borders. Eight months into his tenure as Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited, BayoOjulari has emerged as a steady advocate for regional energy collaboration, positioning NNPC not merely as Nigeria’s oil producer, but as a continental energy partner with long-term relevance.

This outward-facing posture did not begin with Ojulari. Regional integration has long featured in Nigeria’s energy diplomacy, embedded in projects like the West African Gas Pipeline and successive bilateral agreements. What has changed under Ojulari is the tone and coherence with which these efforts are being sustained, linking diplomacy, infrastructure and commercial outcomes into a unified diversification strategy.

A changing global context

Ojulari’s regional focus is shaped by an acute awareness of global shifts. As he has repeatedly noted in public forums, European investments in fossil fuel infrastructure are declining, with many refineries expected to phase out operations by 2030. For Africa, this reality presents both a challenge and an opportunity.

Rather than competing for diminishing external capital, Ojulari has argued that African nations must collaborate to harness their own resources, align policies and build shared infrastructure. This philosophy was clearly articulated at the African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) National Oil Companies CEOs Forum, where Ojulari called for Africa-led energy solutions rooted in local realities.

“Africa must take ownership of its resources and policies,” he said, emphasising that governance improvements and regional cooperation could secure the continent’s energy future.

From national asset to regional enabler

Under Ojulari, NNPC Ltd has increasingly projected itself as a regional enabler rather than a purely domestic operator. This shift is most evident in the Nigeria–Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP), one of Africa’s most ambitious energy infrastructure projects.

Stretching over 5,600 kilometres and designed to connect Nigeria’s gas fields to markets across West and North Africa, the NMGP embodies diversification at scale. It promises not only export revenues, but also industrial development, power generation and energy access for multiple countries along its route.

Ojulari has been candid about the complexities of the project—financing, governance and alignment among participating nations. Yet he has also highlighted tangible progress: improved collaboration frameworks, clearer payment structures and phased implementation plans beginning with extensions toward Côte d’Ivoire.

By keeping the NMGP firmly on the agenda, Ojulari has helped preserve its credibility at a time when long-horizon projects often struggle to survive leadership transitions.

Building on the West African gas legacy

NNPC’s regional role is also rooted in existing infrastructure, particularly the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP). As an extension of this network, the NMGP builds on lessons learned from cross-border gas supply—lessons Ojulari has emphasised in engagements with regional partners.

These experiences have informed NNPC’s approach to governance and dispute resolution, reinforcing the importance of alignment, transparency and shared benefits. Rather than pursuing dominance, Ojulari has framed Nigeria’s role as that of a reliable anchor—supplying resources while respecting the sovereignty and interests of partner nations.

This approach has resonated in a region where energy projects often falter due to mistrust or uneven value distribution.

Energy security as collective good

A recurring theme in Ojulari’s regional narrative is energy security as a collective good. By linking Nigeria’s gas resources to neighbouring economies, NNPC is helping to stabilise supply, reduce reliance on expensive imports and support regional industrialisation.

For Nigeria, the benefits are equally compelling. Long-term gas export contracts diversify revenue streams, reduce exposure to oil price volatility and reinforce the country’s geopolitical influence. In this sense, regional partnerships are not an altruistic exercise, but a calculated component of NNPC’s diversification strategy.

Ojulari’s leadership has emphasised this balance—mutual benefit grounded in commercial logic.

Institutional alignment under the PIA

The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) has provided a stronger institutional foundation for these regional ambitions. By redefining NNPC Ltd as a commercially oriented entity, the PIA has clarified its mandate and strengthened its appeal as a credible partner.

Ojulari has consistently referenced the PIA as an enabler, noting that clearer governance structures and fiscal terms have opened new opportunities across the oil and gas value chain. For regional partners, this clarity reduces risk and enhances confidence in long-term collaboration with NNPC.

Beyond pipelines: A broader energy role

While gas pipelines dominate the headlines, Ojulari’s regional vision extends beyond hydrocarbons. He has spoken of collaboration in energy transition initiatives, infrastructure sharing and knowledge exchange—areas that align with Africa’s broader development goals.

By participating in continental forums and engaging peer national oil companies, Ojulari has reinforced NNPC’s presence in shaping Africa’s energy discourse. This soft power dimension, though less quantifiable than barrels or cubic feet, contributes to NNPC’s evolving identity as a diversified energy company.

Continuity without complacency

As with other areas of his tenure, Ojulari’s regional engagement has been characterised by continuity. Projects initiated years earlier have not been sidelined or rebranded; instead, they have been nurtured with an emphasis on execution and alignment.

This approach has helped prevent the policy whiplash that often undermines long-term infrastructure initiatives. By maintaining steady engagement, Ojulari has ensured that NNPC’s regional partnerships remain anchored despite leadership change.

Positioning for the long term

The true impact of NNPC’s regional diversification will unfold over years, not months. Pipelines like the NMGP require sustained political will, financial commitment and technical coordination.

Eight months into his tenure, BayoOjulari has not promised quick wins. Instead, he has focused on positioning—keeping projects alive, strengthening partnerships and aligning NNPC’s regional role with its commercial transformation.

In a global energy environment marked by uncertainty and transition, this measured approach may prove invaluable. By expanding NNPC’s horizons beyond Nigeria’s borders, Ojulari is helping to diversify not just revenue streams, but the very identity of the national oil company.

