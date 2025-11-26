AMMAN —His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday called for the adoption of a unified government approach to investment that would streamline procedures for investors, and strengthen the role of the Ministry of Investment as a key reference for investment policies and strategies.

During a meeting held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, His Majesty stressed the need to provide viable investment opportunities and promote them in order to stimulate local investment and attract major investments in various sectors, in line with the objectives of the Economic Modernisation Vision, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King highlighted the importance of preparing a clear and unified plan for investment development, including issuing periodic reports on progress and challenges, in order to improve the business environment and increase Jordan’s competitiveness.

The meeting also covered His Majesty’s Asian working tour and the importance of building on identified opportunities to expand cooperation between Jordan and the countries visited in economic and investment fields, the statement said.

The King also noted the benefits of learning from experiences of sovereign wealth funds in Indonesia and Kazakhstan, including exchanging knowledge and expertise, enhancing national strategies, and maximising the impact of megaprojects.

Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, and Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh attended the meeting.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

