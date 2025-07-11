AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Wednesday participated in the Sun Valley economic forum, held in the American state of Idaho, with the participation of political, economic and media leaders from around the world.

His Majesty met with businessmen and representatives of a number of major international and American companies operating in industry, mining, technology, trade, transport, defence, and media, according to a Royal Court statement.

During the meetings, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, the King noted the importance of Jordan’s economic and administrative modernisation process in enhancing the Kingdom’s competitiveness and ability to attract investments, highlighting opportunities for building and strengthening economic partnerships.

The Sun Valley economic forum is held annually to discuss global political developments and the resulting economic challenges.

Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meetings.

