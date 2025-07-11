AMMAN — Jordan is emerging as a regional leader in developing green building codes, with a new initiative aimed at incorporating electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure into future urban planning, according to Secretary-General of the Arab Renewable Energy Commission Mohammad Taani.

Taani noted that the “Electric Vehicle Building Code” would be launched during the 5th Arab Renewable Energy Dialogue Workshop, set to take place in Amman from September 21 to 22, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

“This step reaffirms Jordan’s commitment to sustainable development and energy efficiency,” Taani said, adding that the new code would introduce mandatory requirements for EV charging infrastructure in newly constructed buildings.

These regulations are part of a broader legislative package aimed at promoting green, environmentally friendly buildings across the Kingdom, he added.

Taani stressed that the initiative supports Jordan’s national strategy to transition to a low-carbon economy and expand the country’s electric transportation infrastructure. “It will help enhance urban environmental quality, reduce harmful emissions, and serve as a prerequisite for licensing new buildings under advanced safety and sustainability standards,” he added.

Taani also highlighted that Jordan is already a regional frontrunner in the use of solar water heaters, photovoltaic systems and electric vehicles, both at the residential and institutional levels.

As part of the preparations, a key meeting was held between Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abul Samen, Ministry Secretary-General Jamal Qutaishat, Arab Renewable Energy Commission Secretary-General Mohammad Taani, and President of the Jordanian Renewable Energy Society Kamel Daqamsa, to discuss the implementation of the EV code.

The meeting is part of Jordan’s broader efforts to position itself as a regional leader in renewable energy and sustainable urban development, while also facilitating knowledge exchange with fellow Arab nations, Petra reported.

During the upcoming workshop, the Ministry of Public Works will present its achievements in the development and application of green building codes as a model for the Arab world.

Discussions will also focus on ways to replicate Jordan’s approach across other Arab countries, in support of regional integration in clean energy and sustainable development.

The 5th Arab Renewable Energy Dialogue Workshop will feature wide participation from Arab countries, as well as regional and international organisations involved in the energy and sustainable building sectors.

