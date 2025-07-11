AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan directs the government to increase national dialogue on laws governing municipal and governorate councils, stressing the need for the inclusion of relevant stakeholders to help draft laws that improve the performance of municipalities and governorate councils and raise them to the desired level.

The prime minister’s instructions were given during a Cabinet session he chaired on Wednesday, the Jordan news agency, Petra, reported.

The session followed the recent decision to dissolve municipal and governorate councils, paving the way for legislative reforms aligned with the political modernisation agenda. Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri briefed the Cabinet on the performance of temporary committees formed to oversee municipal affairs during this transitional period.

The Cabinet emphasised the need for these committees to coordinate effectively with all stakeholders to improve public services, enhance infrastructure, and continue the digitisation of municipal operations. The government also reaffirmed its commitment to legislative reforms to strengthen local governance, calling for broader national dialogue involving key institutions and the public, according to Petra.

In a move it said aimed at supporting the tourism sector and stimulating the economy, the Cabinet approved the extension of a special tax exemption on airline tickets for flights departing from King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba for an additional three years. The measure aims to attract more airlines, increase tourist numbers, and lower travel costs, ultimately boosting Aqaba's tourism appeal and contributing to the national economy.

The Cabinet also endorsed a draft bylaw to establish, license, and operate an independent electric transmission system. It also covers the procedures for setting up self-generation or storage stations connected to the new system.

The Cabinet also approved the settlement of 672 tax disputes between the Income and Sales Tax Department and taxpayers.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to stimulate economic activity and help citizens resolve outstanding tax issues, Petra said.

Also during the session, the Cabinet Cabinet approved key financial and legal documents related to the National Water Carrier Project, in cooperation with the World Bank’s Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA). The project aims to provide 300 million cubic meters of potable water annually and improve supply to all governorates.

