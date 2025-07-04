The Sokoto State Government has commissioned a newly reconstructed airport access road and a modern VIP terminal building at the Sultan Abubakar International Airport, Sokoto, as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the state as a key gateway in Nigeria’s aviation and economic landscape.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Thursday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for his unwavering commitment to infrastructural renewal and praised the quality of leadership exhibited in the state.

“This is not my first time in Sokoto; I was here last year to commission the Hajj terminal,” Keyamo recalled.

“What I see today is clear evidence that you have a governor who knows what to do and has a bold vision for his people.”

The minister emphasized that the projects align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the current administration’s policies have empowered governors to exceed expectations.

“As I drove through the newly reconstructed road, I said to myself: Sokoto is fast becoming a gateway to the nation,” he stated. “With the kind of leadership I have seen here, I am confident that this state is on solid footing.”

Governor Ahmed Aliyu, while speaking at the event, revealed that the airport and its access road were in a deplorable state for several years, following an abandoned contract by the previous administration.

He noted that his government re-awarded and completed the projects with a focus on quality and long-term impact.

According to him, the road reconstruction and beautification were completed at a cost of ₦1,264,516,255.50, while the construction of the state-of-the-art VIP terminal building was executed at ₦1,501,116,683.48.

“We are building a new Sokoto — one that can compare not only with other cities in Nigeria but with modern cities across the world,” the governor declared.

The Sokoto airport infrastructure development initiative took a further leap as Governor Aliyu announced the commencement of a new terminal project, with the foundation-laying ceremony performed by Minister Keyamo. The new terminal, he said, will feature cutting-edge equipment and meet global standards.

Governor Aliyu used the occasion to express the state’s firm support for President Tinubu, assuring that the people of Sokoto remain solidly behind his administration and reform efforts.

The event was attended by top government officials, traditional leaders, aviation stakeholders, and members of the public, all of whom applauded the state’s transformation agenda.

The Sokoto airport infrastructure development stands as a model of visionary governance and federal-state collaboration, reflecting a shared commitment to modernization and economic growth.

With continued investments like these, the Sokoto airport infrastructure development is expected to position the state as a vital transportation and commercial hub in Northern Nigeria.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).