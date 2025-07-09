JEDDAH — King Abdulaziz International Airport, Jeddah continued its upward operational momentum during the first half of 2025, with welcoming a total of 25.5 million passengers. This figure marks a 6.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year.



The airport reported significant growth in the number of flights, which exceeded 150,000, reflecting a 6.3 percent year-on-year rise. Additionally, 29.4 million pieces of luggage were handled, marking an 11.9 percent increase and underscoring a sharp rise in travel activity.



During the period, 4.8 million bottles of Zamzam water were distributed. The airport recorded its busiest operational day on April 5, when it welcomed 178,000 passengers — a clear indication of its expanding capacity during peak seasons. These figures highlight the airport’s continued expansion as one of the region’s leading air hubs and reflect ongoing efforts to deliver a smooth and comfortable travel experience that meets the evolving needs of passengers.

