AMMAN — The producer price index for agricultural producers during the first five months of 2025 reached 118.2 points, compared with 106.1 points for the same period last year, marking an increase of 11.4 per cent, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Wednesday.

According to the department’s monthly report, the index showed a rise in the prices of several crops compared with the same period in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The crops whose prices increased inlcude hot peppers, green sweet peppers and coloured sweet peppers, which together accounted for a "relative" importance of 48.3 per cent.

In contrast, the index showed a decline in the prices of crops such as potatoes, eggplants and tomatoes, with a combined "relative" importance of 51.7 per cent.

The index for in May alone reached 145.1 points, compared with 122.6 points in May 2024, marking an increase of 18.3 per cent.

On a monthly basis, the May index also rose compared with the same month in 2024.

This increase is primarily attributed to the rising prices of crops such as white cabbage, lemons and freshly harvested green chickpeas, which combined accounted for 66.5 per cent of the relative importance of crops with increasing prices.

Compared with the previous April, the May index increased from 119.9 to 145.1 points, recording a rise of 20.9 per cent.

