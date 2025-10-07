AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture announced on Monday the suspension of green olive exports for the current season due to an expected decline in production, as part of efforts to enhance the added value of agricultural products in the local market.

In a statement, Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khreisat reiterated the ministry’s commitment to opening foreign markets for Jordanian agricultural products, highlighting their positive impact on the trade balance while taking into account current production conditions.

He said that the decision was made in consultation with the Jordanian Farmers Union, the Jordan Olive Products Exporters Association, and the Olive Oil Producers and Mill Owners Syndicate, in light of the anticipated drop in olive yields this year caused by climate change.

Khreisat stressed that the ministry will continue to monitor production levels closely and take all necessary measures to ensure the availability of high-quality olive oil for consumers at reasonable prices.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

