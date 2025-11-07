AMMAN — The Ministry of Agriculture announced on Thursday that it will begin accepting applications to import olive oil from Sunday, 9 November 2025, until Thursday, 13 November, in a bid to address drop in domestic production this season.

Imports will be allowed only from International Olive Council member countries to ensure compliance with international quality standards, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Companies and institutions wishing to import must submit official documents, including a commercial register specifying import and export purposes, an importer card, and social security statements for 2024 and 2025.

The move aims to maintain the supply of olive oil in local markets, balance supply and demand, stabilise prices, and protect consumers from unjustified increases due to reduced domestic output.

Officials added that the ministry will continue monitoring the local olive harvest and supporting farmers through marketing and awareness programmes, while ensuring both national and imported products meet high-quality standards.

A specialised team will review applications to ensure compliance, highlighting the importance of public-private cooperation in sustaining the olive sector, a key pillar of Jordan’s agricultural economy and food security.

