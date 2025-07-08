Jazeera Airways launched its first direct flight between Kuwait and Sochi, Russia, marking the opening of a new air corridor between the Gulf and Russia's Black Sea coast, marking a significant milestone.

Jazeera currently operates 13 direct flights between Kuwait and Moscow Domodedovo Airport (DME).

The flights to Sochi, operating twice weekly, will offer passengers from Kuwait and other parts of the region direct access to one of Russia’s most scenic resort cities—famous for its coastline, mountains, and year-round appeal. The new service also offers Russian travelers the opportunity to connect through Jazeera Terminal 5 in Kuwait to more than 60 destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe, including popular cities such as Dubai, Riyadh, Delhi, Mumbai, Istanbul, and Cairo.

Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, commented: "We are proud to be the first and only airline offering a direct connection between Kuwait and Sochi. This route opens the door for travelers to explore one of Russia’s most attractive leisure destinations, while also enhancing connectivity across our growing network." -TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

