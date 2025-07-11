AMMAN — The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, reached 112.55 points for the first half of 2025, compared with 110.36 points for the same period last year, marking an increase of 1.98 per cent, the Department of Statistics (DoS) said on Thursday.

When comparing the cumulative CPI for the first half of this year with the same period in 2024, the index for personal luggage rose by 20.08 per cent, and tobacco and cigarettes by 12.61 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported, citing DoS monthly report.

The index for fruits and nuts also went up by 8.50 per cent, tea, coffee, and cocoa by 7.42 per cent, and spices, food enhancers and other food products by 5.37 per cent.

According to the report, the general CPI for June 2025 reached 112.98 points, compared with 110.74 for the same month in 2024, marking an increase of 2.02 per cent.

The rise in the June 2025 CPI compared with June 2024 was mainly driven by increases in the personal luggage group, tobacco and cigarettes, fruits and nuts, tea, coffee, and cocoa, as well as spices, food enhancers, and other food items.

On the other hand, a decline in furniture, carpets and bedding, household tools, fish and seafood, and household appliances helped offset the overall increase.

The CPI for June 2025 also rose slightly from May 2025, up from 112.77 to 112.98 points, marking an increase of 0.19 per cent.

The main groups contributing to this monthly rise were communications, rent, personal luggage, meat and poultry, and fish and seafood.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

