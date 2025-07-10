The Saudi Air Connectivity Program, in cooperation with the Saudi Tourism Authority, Dammam Airports Company, and Sharqia Development Authority (SDA), announced the launch of flights connecting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam with Heathrow Airport in London. The flights will be operated by Saudia, with three weekly flights each way starting in November, reported SPA.

The launch of the new air route comes within the framework of close cooperation between Saudia and the Saudi Tourism Authority in marketing efforts to promote travel to Saudi tourist destinations and to include the Dammam–London route in promotional campaigns targeting international markets.

The announcement comes as part of the Air Connectivity Program’s efforts to expand the international destination network in cooperation with the tourism and aviation ecosystem, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to establish the Kingdom as a global tourist destination and attract a wider range of international tourists.

The expansion also reflects Dammam’s status as an important economic and tourist hub and supports growth opportunities in the tourism and aviation sectors by enhancing air connectivity and boosting inbound tourism from European markets.

