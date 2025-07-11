AMMAN — Jordan’s industrial exports grew by 8 per cent in the first third of 2025, reaching JD2.5 billion compared with JD2.3 billion during the same period last year, data released by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) showed on Wednesday.

Industrial exports accounted for 93.4 per cent of the Kingdom’s total national exports, which stood at JD2.7 billion between January and April, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The export coverage ratio, reflecting the extent to which exports cover imports, reached 39.2 per cent for industrial goods, while total national exports covered 42 per cent of imports during the same period.

JCI reported that industrial exports hit their highest level for this time of year in recent years.

The strongest monthly growth was recorded in February, with exports climbing 18 per cent to JD648 million, compared with JD549 million in February 2024.

Eight of 10 industrial sub-sectors saw an increase in exports. Chemical industries led all sectors with JD575 million in exports, followed by the garments and leather sector at JD527 million and engineering and electrical products at JD505 million.

Other key export figures included mining industries with JD329 million, food and supply industries with JD307 million, plastics and rubber with JD56 million, packaging and paper products with JD46 million, and construction materials with JD46 million.

Meanwhile, two sectors recorded declines, where exports of pharmaceuticals and medical supplies dropped 8 per cent to JD168 million, while wood and furniture exports declined 9 per cent to JD12 million.

Jordan’s leading industrial exports during the period included clothing, nitrogen-based and chemical fertilisers, phosphate, jewellery, pharmaceutical products, and other chemical goods.

In terms of export destinations, Arab countries ranked first, receiving JD1.142 billion worth of industrial exports.

North America followed with JD728 million, and South Asia with JD300 million.

Exports to the European Union totalled JD140 million, followed by East Asia with JD110 million, non-Arab African countries with JD56 million, and South America with JD10 million.

The US was the top single-country importer of Jordanian industrial goods, receiving JD701 million worth of exports. It was followed by Saudi Arabia with JD337 million, Iraq with JD273 million, the UAE with JD90 million, China with JD76 million, Palestine with JD53 million, and Egypt with JD52 million.

The industrial sector comprises some 18,000 production facilities across the country, including 16,200 craft establishments and 1,800 larger industrial plants. The sector collectively manufactures more than 1,500 products across various industries.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

