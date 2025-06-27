Doha, Qatar: Qatar Aeronautical Academy (QAA) and Qatar Airways signed an agreement during the Paris International Air Show in France.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, a pilot training agreement accredited by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) was signed between QAA, represented by Director-General of QAA HE Sheikh Jabor bin Hamad Al-Thani, and Qatar Airways Group, represented by Group CEO Eng. Badr Mohammed Al Meer.

The academy is expected to train approximately 750 students over five years, opening promising horizons for joint cooperation, exchange of expertise, development of national competencies in the aviation sector, and creating outstanding opportunities for young people wishing to join this field.

Senior Vice President of Operations at Qatar Airways Captain Khalid Issa Al Hammadi said that this agreement reflects the ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of aviation professionals. Investment in the future of operations includes partnerships with leading global institutions and support for young talent to obtain the training and opportunities necessary to succeed in this dynamic industry.

He expressed the group's pride in supporting initiatives that promote innovation, knowledge sharing, and long-term career growth in the advanced aviation sector. Al Hammadi noted that this agreement embodies Qatar Airways' dedication to investing in the nation's citizens and residents, the future generations, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and Qatar Airways' long-term strategy.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

