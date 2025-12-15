Qatar’s Al Mana Holding signed a contract on Sunday to invest $200m in a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) production plant in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), marking the first Qatari industrial investment in the zone.

The project, which will be executed by the newly established “Saf Fly Limited”, aims to produce 200,000 tonnes annually of SAF, BioPropane, and Bio Naphtha derived from refined used cooking oil.

Al Mana Holding has secured a long-term supply agreement with Shell to purchase the facility’s entire production output, with supply scheduled to begin by the end of 2027.

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who witnessed the signing at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, said the project reinforces the economic zone’s capabilities in adopting renewable energy sources and supports the aviation sector in line with global environmental standards.

The signing coincides with the Egyptian-Qatari Business Forum held in Cairo on Sunday. Madbouly noted that the deal demonstrates positive developments in relations between Cairo and Doha, reflecting a desire by both leaderships to boost bilateral ties and increase joint investments.

The facility will cover a total area of 100,000 square metres in the Sokhna Integrated Zone, split between 70,000 square metres in the industrial area and 30,000 square metres at Sokhna Port. The investment cost of $200m is equivalent to approximately EGP 9.6bn.

Walid Gamal El-Din, Chairperson of the SCZONE, stated that environmental sustainability is a core pillar of the zone’s strategy.

“The project leads to a reduction in harmful emissions by rates ranging between 50-80% compared to traditional fuel,” Gamal El-Din said, adding that the zone has become an optimal destination for investment due to its infrastructure, diverse energy sources, and legislative incentives.

Abdulaziz Al Mana, CEO of Al Mana Holding and Chairman of Green Sky Capital, praised Egypt’s investment climate and the support from political leadership in both nations, describing the project as a distinguished partnership.

The contract was signed by Captain Ahmed Gamal, SCZONE Vice Chairperson for the Southern Zone, and Saad Mohammed Al Mana, Board Member of Al Mana Holding.

The Sokhna Integrated Zone is one of four industrial zones and six ports comprising the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE). It spans approximately 210 square kilometres and is designed as an “integrated” hub, meaning the industrial area is directly linked to Sokhna Port to facilitate immediate export and import of raw materials.

