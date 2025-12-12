Africa’s aviation sector is growing at an impressive pace as millions of travellers move across the continent for business, tourism, and trade. With rising passenger demand and major investments in infrastructure, several airports now boast world-class facilities and play key roles in connecting Africa to the rest of the world.

Contents

1. O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg (South Africa)

2. Cairo International Airport, Cairo (Egypt)

3. Cape Town International Airport, Cape Town (South Africa)

4. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)

5. Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (Nigeria)

6. Mohammed V International Airport, Casablanca (Morocco)

7. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi (Kenya)

8. Houari Boumediene Airport, Algiers (Algeria)

9. King Shaka International Airport, Durban (South Africa)

10. Entebbe International Airport, Entebbe (Uganda)

Here are the 10 largest and most influential airports on the continent, ranked by size, traffic, and strategic importance.

1. O.R. Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg (South Africa)

Africa’s busiest airport remains the continent’s leading aviation hub. Located in Johannesburg, it serves as the primary base for South African Airways and links Africa to major destinations in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. With over 20 million passengers yearly, its modern lounges, duty-free shops, and advanced cargo facilities keep it ahead of other airports on the continent.

2. Cairo International Airport, Cairo (Egypt)

Cairo International Airport is a key gateway between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. Its modern terminals and efficient check-in systems, coupled with its proximity to top tourist attractions such as the Giza Pyramids, make it one of North Africa’s busiest travel centres for about 17 million passengers yearly.

3. Cape Town International Airport, Cape Town (South Africa)

Passenger Traffic at this airport yearly is over 11 million. Known for its smooth operations and award-winning design, Cape Town International Airport serves millions of tourists each year. Its eco-friendly facilities and easy access to major tourist sites make it a favourite entry point for visitors.

4. Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa (Ethiopia)

Over 12 million passengers make use of Addis Ababa Bole International Airport yearly. Home to Ethiopian Airlines, the airport has expanded rapidly, with upgraded terminals and modern infrastructure. It has become one of Africa’s busiest transit hubs, linking the continent to Europe and Asia.

5. Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos (Nigeria)

West Africa’s busiest airport sits at the heart of Nigeria’s commercial capital, for nearly eight million passengers yearly. With ongoing upgrades and expansion works, the Lagos airport continues to strengthen its role as a central hub for business and regional travel.

6. Mohammed V International Airport, Casablanca (Morocco)

Over 10 million passengers use Morocco’s busiest airport yearly. Mohammed V serves as the main hub for Royal Air Maroc, and its modern terminals and extensive international connections support the country’s growing tourism and trade sectors.

7. Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi (Kenya)

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport is East Africa’s largest and most active aviation centre with around 7 million yearly passenger traffic. With modern terminals and continuous upgrades, it connects travellers to Kenya’s popular wildlife destinations and regional capitals.

8. Houari Boumediene Airport, Algiers (Algeria)

About 6.5 million people navigate the world yearly through Algeria’s main international airport, which features spacious terminals and an expanding route network. Its improved facilities and strategic position make it a major hub in North Africa.

9. King Shaka International Airport, Durban (South Africa)

Known for its clean design and efficient services, King Shaka International Airport plays a strong role in domestic and regional travel, managing passenger traffic of over 5 million yearly. It provides easy access to Durban’s coastline and the broader KwaZulu-Natal region.

10. Entebbe International Airport, Entebbe (Uganda)

As Uganda’s main aviation gateway, Entebbe International Airport has a yearly passenger traffic of nearly two million and has undergone significant upgrades, including terminal expansion and enhanced security systems. These developments are positioning it as a rising hub in East Africa.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

