Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, inaugurated its new route to the Russian city of Sochi with a frequency six weekly flights.

The new service marks the sixth Russian city to be served directly from Sharjah, alongside Moscow, Kazan, Samara, Ufa, and Yekaterinburg, further expanding Air Arabia’s network in the country.

Commenting on the launch, Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are glad to inaugurate our non-stop flights to Sochi, further strengthening our connectivity with Russia. This expansion not only provides our customers with a convenient and affordable air travel option between the UAE and Russia but also further strengthening tourism and trade ties between both nations. Sochi complements our growing network in the country and reflects our ongoing commitment to offering more travel opportunities to our customers."

"Today, Sochi is actively developing as an international hub, attracting more and more foreign tourists and offering extensive travel opportunities for Russian citizens. The United Arab Emirates ranks among the top destinations served by the airport. The Emirate of Sharjah will become the third city in the UAE connected to Sochi Airport’s route network, once again confirming the growth and strengthening of ties between our countries. Thanks to Air Arabia’s wide route network, travelers will benefit from convenient connections to destinations across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, significantly expanding their international travel options," Alexey Starostin, CEO Aerod, managing company of Sochi airport.

With the addition of Sochi to its network, Air Arabia now serves Russia from three airports in the UAE, including Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah. This expansion highlights the airline’s ongoing commitment to enhancing connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and Russia, while promoting tourism, trade and cultural exchange between the two countries.