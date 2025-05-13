Arab Finance: Sixth of October for Development and Investment Co. (SODIC) has signed a revenue share agreement with Rula for Land Reclamation for the development of a 1,000-feddan plot in New Sphinx City, located in West Cairo, as per a disclosure.

The project, once completed, is expected to generate over EGP 353 billion in sales.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rula for Land Reclamation will receive a 21% share of the project's revenues, while SODIC will retain the remaining 79%.

This new agreement significantly expands SODIC's land holdings, doubling the company's undeveloped land bank from 4 million square meters to over 8 million square meters.

