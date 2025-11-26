Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) discussed cooperation opportunities in developing port and infrastructure projects, according to a statement.

Waleid Gamal Eldien, Chairman of the SCZONE, met with the company’s delegation and reviewed current and future projects at the authority's ports.

These projects aim to enhance the ports’ capacity and transform them into regional and international hubs serving trade worldwide.

Gamal El-Dien stated that the authority seeks to attract leading international expertise to collaborate on operating seaports, thereby boosting capacity and improving efficiency.

He noted that the cost of development work at the authority's ports reached approximately $3 billion, which backs the SCZONE’s strategy to foster integration between ports and industrial zones.

This contributes to reinforcing economic growth, attracting investments, and strengthening Egypt's position as a global logistics and industrial center.

For his part, Bai Yinzhan, Chairman of CHEC, highlighted that the company’s work in Egypt extends beyond construction projects in line with the Belt and Road Initiative as well as Egypt's Vision 2030.

Bai stressed the company’s commitment to providing its global expertise in port facility development to enhance capacity and transform ports into efficient hubs serving regional and international trade.

On the sidelines of the Economic and Trade Cooperation Conference between Jiangsu and Egypt, Gamal El-Dien revealed that the SCZONE attracted total investments valued at $11.6 billion during the past three and a half years, 50% of which are Chinese.